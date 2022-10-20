I don't have nipples again; Stephanie Benson opens up on breast cancer scars (WATCH)

Stephanie Benson, a mother of five children, disclosed this in an empowering video she has shared on social media.

Stephanie Benson with husband and children Pulse Ghana

"Women, we are the most complicated human beings on this earth. We always want what somebody else has that we don't have. When we look in the mirror all we see is our imperfections, we never truly look at ourselves as we are unique," she said.

She continued that "everybody has scars inside and out. I have many scars, I have scars from having children on my stomach". Talking about her scars, Stephanie added that she also has scars from hormonal injections so that she can function like everybody else.

Showing off her scars including one from a motorbike accident, she added that " I have a scar right here and another here from a double mastectomy. Again from trying to survive cancer, I will show you my nipples but I don't have any".