The Ghanaian dancehall act who was crowned VGMA 2020 Dancehall artiste of the year, during an interview on Dryve of Your Life on YFM Takoradi, has shockingly said that he doesn’t know anyone called Jesus Christ.

Ras Kuuku whilst having a conversation with PM and DJ Edita, hosts of the radio show, dropped the comment whilst he was they were talking about what religion he has ascribed to.

According to the 'Show Them Love' singer, he believes in the Emperor Majesty, Haile Selassie and asserted that their religion is a “Jah Movement” and they use the “book of life” to shape their thought and lifestyle.

In a report by etvghana.com, he then added that he doesn’t know anyone called Jesus Christ by asking who he is.