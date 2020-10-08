The “Zanku” singer, who has been in Ghana for some past three days for a collaborative work wuth Sarkodie, Fuse ODG and other musicians, has been enjoying his stay in the country but one ingredient is missing – and he is not happy about it.

On Wednesday, October 7, he shared studio session photos with Sarkodie and Ghanaian American comedian Michael Blackson, and gave it a caption which suggests that the fun he is having in Ghana isn’t complete.

“I don’t like Ghana only because I’m yet to have a Ghanaian girlfriend,” he captioned the photo.

His caption attracted a lot of comments from fans and fellow stars including Ghana’s reigning ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene.

The “Open Gate” hitmaker reacted to the post, saying: “If that’s the case then don’t like Ghana yet. Free Our Girls.”

Zlatan hit the studio with Sarkodie, Fuse ODG and Michael Blackson immediately he landed in Ghana.

Sarkodie first shared photos with the singer with the caption: “The SarkCess Writing camp had my superstar Zlatan Ibile, Michael Blackson and Fuse ODG in the building ...That African Energy.”