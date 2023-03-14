I don't live to impress anybody - Nana Ama McBrown says as she's bashed for ditching UTV for Onua TV

In an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the Sunrise Show on 3fm92.7, Tuesday, March 14, Nana Ama McBrown said she has no regrets joining Media General.

The move has witnessed some staff of Despite Media describing McBrown as ungrateful with others claiming that her former employers groomed her in being a better television presenter.

However, speaking on backlash she has been receiving since her move to Onua TV, the actress took credit for her growth in acting and every aspect of her life.

According to her, she does not live to impress anybody but rather to arrange her path for greater things ahead of her.

He added that, she is working very hard to avoid having to come back to seek for help for her colleagues in the near future.

Nana Ama added that, she is content with everything she has achieved at this point of her life

"I am not impressing anybody, I don’t live like that, I live to arrange my path so that I don’t end up like celebrities who come back on radio to seek for help and if I am able to go pass that then I am okay. I have a husband, I have children, I have several jobs that employs people. I have about 22 people working on McBrown’s kitchen, I also have a PA and a driver I pay so it’s hard to live a life to impress" she said on the 3FMSunrise with Johnnie Hughes

When asked about her family’s reaction to the decision to move to Media General she said they were happy for her.

“My family is happy about this blessing. I feel good, whoever is saying anything about me I leave that to God. because I know myself, and I know I have worked through to be here” she stated.

“I didn’t come here for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I am here because I worked. I have worked. I will not let anyone’s opinion about every decision I take condemn my movement. I promise you I am not worried one bit. I am happy about the next level I am moving to. ”

Until her move, the screen goddess has been working with UTV as the host of United Showbiz.