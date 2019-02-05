According to him, what really matters is that he is compatible with the woman he is in the relationship with.

The award-winning singer was on TV3’s New Day programme on Monday, as he discussed his personal life and career.

He said his type of woman is one that he has a good “chemistry” with and would not mind is she is older.

“We just need to be compatible, the chemistry needs to be there,” Kidi said when asked about his ideal woman.

The Lynx Entertainment signee was, however, quick to add that he will not compromise on the physical looks of his woman.

“You have to look pretty, I have to wake up in the morning and see you and be happy,” he added.

Asked whether he would date a “broke woman”, Kidi said for him money is not really a factor.

Kidi won the Highlife Song of the Year category during last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The “Thunder Fire” hit maker is currently promoting his new single titled “Badman” which features 2018 BET nominee Kwesi Arthur.