According to the actress, due to her personality in showbiz, people pass negative comments when she repeats her cloths, therefore, she doesn’t do so.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Fella mentioned that it is for that purpose she is rarely seen at public events or on red carpets because it costs her a lot of glam up for her public appearances.

READ ALSO: A president once proposed to me - Juliet Ibrahim reveals

If you are wondering to what then happens to the clothes the actress wears, she says she gifts them out. Hear more from Fella Makafui in the video below and share your thoughts with us.