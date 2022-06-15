The musician said in a conversation on Twitter Spaces that he does not support the government’s decision to put up the edifice.
I don't support the building of the National Cathedral – Samini
Reggae dancehall musician, Samini, says he doesn’t think it is important for Ghana to be focused on building a national cathedral at the moment.
According to Samini, although he believes the building of the cathedral is important to President Nana Akufo-Addo, he doesn’t think it is a priority.
“One of the ‘Nos’ for me is the National Cathedral, I am not for it, I am not a fan of it because I think it is a personal priority,” he said in the Spaces.
The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra. The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.
The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery. It is targeted to be completed in March 2024.
On March 31, 2022, the government granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.
Even before the government released this amount, many citizens in the country had indicated their opposition to the project. However, the recent action by the state to support the building of the Cathedral has caused many people to say that there are more crucial issues in the country that need to be attended to.
