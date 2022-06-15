I don't support the building of the National Cathedral – Samini

According to Samini, although he believes the building of the cathedral is important to President Nana Akufo-Addo, he doesn’t think it is a priority.

“One of the ‘Nos’ for me is the National Cathedral, I am not for it, I am not a fan of it because I think it is a personal priority,” he said in the Spaces.

The National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra. The design for the cathedral was unveiled by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018.

The $350-million inter-denominational cathedral will have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery. It is targeted to be completed in March 2024.

On March 31, 2022, the government granted the release of GH¢25 million to the National Cathedral Secretariat as seed money for the construction of the National Cathedral.