I don’t want negative discussions about my album – Shatta Wale warns critics ahead of album release

But the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker has disclosed that he is going to release the album in October this year and he is very much aware that people are on standby to criticise the album.

With just a few weeks to the official release, Shatta Wale has once again warned people against the album stating that his GOG album is not for the Ghana Music Industry but rather for the people who have been with him through all these years.

His post reads: October rain. Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM2022

Pls and pls and pls. I am not doing this album for Ghana music industry .I am doing this as my Job to fill the souls and minds of the masses with peace and love .. I don’t want negative discussion about my album on any platform(Warning)‼️ I didn’t come here to join unions ,I came with mine and that’s “SHATTA MOVEMENT”.

Shatta wale Pulse Ghana

After teasing fans with a few tracklists and features of the album, the G.O.G album is set to be released on October 17, 2022, according to the dancehall artist.

The announcement came off during his performance at Summer Stage in New York on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, speaking to his fans on a Facebook live video a few months ago, the dancehall musician denoted that his Gift Of God which is in the pipeline will be the greatest chronological album ever released by a Ghanaian artiste.

Shatta Wale further indicated that he has confronted and defeated his fear, hence he is not ambivalent about breaking through the global market, he is ready to take the world by storm.