'I don't want to die' - Nollywood actress shockingly announces split from husband

"LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE. Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing," the actress said in a social media post.

The allegation becomes a confirmation of reports that surfaced two years ago that the actress' marriage is in shambles. Chacha spoke about the breakup in a post but later claimed she was going through bipolar disorder.

After trashing reports of her broken marriage, she went on to disclose that she was pregnant with their 4th child. "I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise".

"For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents," she adeed.

According to the mother of four, she has evidence to back her domestic violence claims against her husband and she would be forced to make all public if she is pushed.