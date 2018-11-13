Pulse.com.gh logo
I fell in love Fella Makafui after 5 years of friendship - Medikal reveals

According to the “Confirm” hitmaker, he and Fella have been together for the past 5 years but recently fell in love after his break up with Sister Deborah.

Medikal and Fella Makafui play

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Medikal has finally gone public with his relationship with ‘YOLO’ actress Fella Makafui.

He made this known in an Instagram post early Tuesday, adding that Fella has taught him a lot of things.

He further threw shade at his ex, Sister Derby, saying he tried maintaining their friendship but was rather mocked in songs by the “Kakalika Love” singer.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah play

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Sister Deborah

The AMG Business musician shared a slide visual of Fella in an African wear with the caption:

“5 years ago we became friends. you’ve always been hard working and a very strong respectful powerful black woman. You teach me a lot of things day in and day out. People criticize me as if they’ve never had ex’s and aren’t into new relationships but anyway I guess that’s how it goes. It’s also rather unfortunate that Some people don’t understand us and say or act towards however they feel and sad how they don’t know what led to my current breakup with my ex. I never expected to be foes with my ex after our breakup, wanted us to still stay cool as good friends because who knows what might happen next in this life? but unfortunately she is out there mocking me and you with songs and videos etc. I want the world to know I’m glad I found you and finally fell in love with you after several years of friendship. I’m in love with your hard African face and your dark skin as they say. Your beauty is impeccable and your level of maturity can’t be taken away from you!”

