I fell in love with drill music after listening to Asakaa Boys – Black Sherif

In an interview on Asaase Radio in Accra, Black Sherif revealed that the Asakaa Boys from Kumasi made him decide on that path after the popular Kumerica movement.

“I would give all the credit to the Asakaa Boys because they really made drill popular all over Africa and even in Kenya they are now doing drill songs,” he said.

“I fell in love with drill music after listening to the Asakaa Boys so I would say that they influenced what I’m doing because it had some energy and vibe in there which got my attention,” Black Sherif told the host in a virtual interview from London.

Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Ever since Asakaa boys initiated the genre into the music scenes, it’s made its way to the very top where it proudly belongs to.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif had a successful sold-out concert in London on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Patrons massively locked up all over the place and filled with so much excitement at the concert, the 2021 VGMA ‘New Artist of the Year pulled up a surprise on fans, a double dose of the vibes by bringing on Nigeria’s wavy king, Burna Boy.