I fell in love with music because of my father – Gyakie

She explained that watching him rehearse and perform with his band made her fall in love with music.

“My dad has been an influence when it comes to my craft since I was a child. Because I got to see him perform, I got to see him backstage rehearsing with his band, I got to see how the fans were all over him, every time,” Gyakie said on Showbiz 360 on TV3.

“And he always goes to the studio with me when he gets the time or whenever I am home. So I think he groomed my love for music. I fell in love with music because of my dad.”

Gyakie has enjoyed a very successful year and will perform for the first time at the Accra Sports Stadium during the GTco music concert on 17 December.

“Super excited. First of all, as you said, my first performance at the Accra Sports Stadium. The numbers are going to be crazy,” she said of the show.

“It’s free. You don’t have an excuse if you are in Accra or you have the chance to come to Accra. This one, you are not paying anything just come good music. You will not get this anywhere.”