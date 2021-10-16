Reacting to the bill, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has said he doesn’t discriminate against the LGBT community and that his fan base is made up of gays and lesbians.

He told KalyJay on Twitter Spaces on Friday night that he loves lesbians and gays and that nobody should sit on their freedom.

“There are a lot of things that are not working in this country,” he said, before throwing his weight behind them. “I would like to say to the whole of Ghana that it's a free world. Ad if we don't know how to fight for our rights, we are going to live in a country where we won't know where to stand as people.”

He said the world is developing and that everybody should have the free will to enjoy their lives to the fullest.

“I have fans who are lesbians, I have fans who are gays. I f**king love gays. Recently, I was being [inaudible] by gays. I was like, wow, 'this guy is my bestie.' Are you getting what I'm saying? I don't discriminate. I get mad with issues like this because our leaders travel outside the country and everything is okay there.”

“We want to go to Europe, America and the rest...the world is developing. Nobody should sit on anybody's freedom. That's why sometimes when I do some things and people blame me, I go like ‘yo, I want to feel free.’”

He encouraged gays to live their lives, adding that they shouldn’t worry about the system because it doesn’t even favour musicians.

“If the government is finding it difficult to take a decision on [anti-LGBTQ+ bill], it's their problem. I will tell every gay or lesbian around the world that feel free and live your life. Let's listen to good music. Shatta Wale loves you all. We shouldn't worry about the system. Do it because the system isn't even helping the musicians.”