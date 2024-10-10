I gave my to life God after a heartbreak - Perez Musik on his repentance journey

The artist, born Frank Tagoe, opened up about how a painful personal experience became the catalyst for his spiritual awakening. He revealed that his decision to give his life to Christ came after facing heartbreak when an industry colleague pursued his girlfriend.
Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Perez Musik has shared a transformative moment in his life that led him to commit to Christ.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, 10 October 2024, the Hewale Lala singer explained that his past included indulging in worldly behaviours, such as smoking, until this particular incident changed everything for him.
"The truth is, it started with a heartbreak. At that point, it was very painful. I’ve never told the story before, but I will say it without mentioning names. Somebody in the industry was hitting on my girlfriend back then," he shared.
He continued, "I brought my girlfriend to visit me in the office; when I turned around, he took the lady’s number. Next thing, they were talking. And this was someone who was my ‘buddy buddy.’ That’s why I don’t really make friends," he explained.
Recalling a specific moment, he described discovering his girlfriend’s photo on his friend’s phone, which confirmed his worst fears. "I just gave the phone back to him and went home. I didn’t say anything to him. I just left," he noted.
This experience, according to the musician, has significantly impacted him, making him wary of friendships. "That’s why I don’t really make friends," he added.
Perez Musik is a gospel musician with several popular songs to his credit.