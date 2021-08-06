‘I get offended by negative comments about my husband, daughter’ - Nana Ama McBrown

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she has said she gets offended by negative comments about her family.

“I need to protect my marriage with everything I have. I don’t see the reason why anyone should include my husband or my daughter when they have problems with me. I get offended when negative things are said about the people I love most,” Nana Ama McBrown told Kofi Duah of Graphic Showbiz.

The ‘United Showbiz’ host has also said she won’t react or respond to negative stories. She said it is because she wants to stay out of trouble, adding that she is doing her best not to step on anyone’s toe.

“Sometimes, it is difficult to hear certain things being said about you and pretend like you have not heard them. It hurts to hear someone say false things about you as if they know you and still ignore it. It takes someone who has a lot of patience to do that, and I have suffered a lot.”

“I hear very bad comments about me, but for peace to prevail, I just ignore and respond to them at the right time,” she said.

Citing an example of some of the things that got to her, Nana Ama, who hosts United Showbiz on UTV, said it was when Counsellor George Lutterodt said her marriage will not last.