RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I get upset when people with no light, small credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

Selorm Tali

Sonnie Badu has dared social media trolls to come and face him in person to tell him to his face what they say about him on social media.

Sonnie Badu
Sonnie Badu

According to the US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, he gets upset when people with no light at home insult him on social media whilst they have little data on their phones as well.

Read Also

The outspoken Gospel minister during a radio interview said “what upsets me is, sometimes, a type and kind of people who just had a little credit on their phone, no light at home and they have the audacity to push a word, to disrespect you".

Sharing his thoughts on how people disrespect him on social media, he continued that "then it’s like a whole host of houseflies jump on what they said on me". According to Sonnie Badu, he wishes the trolls are brave to do it better in his face if they are not afraid than hiding behind social media.

Speaking during an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM, he said “I normally say if you are a brave man come and stand in front of me and say what you want to say because I’m not afraid to say that".

However, those who are higher tinkers will always understand what I’m saying because I’m not afraid to speak my mind," he added.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

James Brown: Sextape of popular crossdresser in bed with unknown lady leaks

'I am depressed' - James Brown speaks after his alleged sex tape with lady leaks

Bob Marley has reincarnated as Black Sherif, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu

Incredible Black Sherif will be an African giant, he will win Grammys - Sonnie Badu

Efia Odo, tom D'Frick and Hajia Bintu

Confusion as Tom D'Frick chooses Efia Odo over Hajia Bintu

Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta leaves his 'biggest pay cheque' job at Class FM to join Media General