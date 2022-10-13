I get upset when people with no light and little credit disrespect me - Sonnie Badu

The outspoken Gospel minister during a radio interview said “what upsets me is, sometimes, a type and kind of people who just had a little credit on their phone, no light at home and they have the audacity to push a word, to disrespect you".

Sharing his thoughts on how people disrespect him on social media, he continued that "then it’s like a whole host of houseflies jump on what they said on me". According to Sonnie Badu, he wishes the trolls are brave to do it better in his face if they are not afraid than hiding behind social media.

Speaking during an interview with Hammer Nti on Pure FM, he said “I normally say if you are a brave man come and stand in front of me and say what you want to say because I’m not afraid to say that".