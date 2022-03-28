I got a prophecy that my son will be a star - Yaw Tog's mother

However, she did not know the prophecy was going to be fulfilled through music.

This is because, according to her, the teen rapper adored playing football when he was younger – so much that she had to hide his boots sometimes to prevent him from playing.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s E-Vibes, Joyce said she was worried if that would come to pass because of where they lived then.

“He used to play football and was even a champion. But I’ve never liked the neighbourhood where he used to play. I was terrified because I had heard that raising a boy child as a woman is difficult. Occasionally, I would hide his football boots. It came to a point where I had to take his ball away from him,” she said.

She added that her son has always been humble as a child and even used to sing at Sunday school services.

“During Sunday school services, he sings at times. He’s calm and submissive since he understands where we’re from. He’s been humble since he was a child.”

Yaw Tog is a Ghana-based African rapper and songwriter from Kumasi.

His song, 'Sore', gained massive traction after it was released in September 2020.

Although, it was difficult dealing with sudden fame, he has gone on to release several good songs.

Speaking to Pulse Entertainment several weeks ago, he hinted that he is considering furthering his education outside of the country, as he completed his Senior High School (SHS) education last year.