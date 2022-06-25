I got defeated; Yaw Tog opens up on spiritual attack

“I got defeated early this year but I’m back again and be beware of fake friends please,” he tweeted.

According to the young rapper he is opening up on his attack because he wants to advise up and coming artistes to take their spiritual lives seriously.

“I Feel like advising the young ones wishing to do music in the near future please be strong in the spiritual world too,” he added.

Yaw Tog has however not revealed how the spiritual attack has affected him. The Ghanaian rapper after his “Sore” remix with Stormy was mentioned as one of Ghana’s new music that will put the country on the map with his Ghanaian drill songs.