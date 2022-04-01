I guess we're back to Cash and Carry - Joselyn Dumas wonders after the passage of E-Levy

In a tweet on Thursday, March 31, the actress said: "People are emptying their MOMO left & right. I guess we're back to Cash System in Ghana. E-Levy will be the demise of digitization. The charges are ridiculous!... What?"

The E-Levy seeks to impose a 1.5% levy on some electronic transactions: mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), mobile money transfers from accounts on one EMl to a recipient on another EMI, Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts (either directly, GIP debit bank cards or another scheme), Transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or bank cards or another scheme), and Bank transfers originating from a bank account belonging to an individual.

The MPs of the largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) walked out from Parliament on Tuesday, ahead of the passage of the bill.

Still disgruntled, the opposition MPs have petitioned the Supreme Court to declare the passage of the bill null and void because. According to them, the incumbent MPs, who stayed in Parliament to pass the Bill, did not form a quorum.