“I hadn’t traveled abroad before” until I joined SarkCess Music – Akwaboah Reveals

Akwaboah who is known legally as Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah, pointed out that Sarkodie took him on a tour through Europe and the United States.

“Those days that I was working with Sarkodie I needed the exposure more and I hadn’t traveled abroad before.

“Sarkodie was the first person to take me on a tour abroad and he took me to the USA and UK.”

Akwaboah was signed onto Sarkodie’s record label, SarkCess Music, in 2016.

During the period he worked with the label, he co-wrote the BET Award winner’s fourth studio album, Mary, and performed together on several platforms among other projects.

Akwaboah’s contract required that he split his proceeds into equal halves with the record label.

“It was a 50-50 deal with him. Everything I make we split 50,” he has said elsewhere.

Meanwhile, when his three years deal with the label ended, he made it clear that he was “talking” with SarkCess Music to see whether they would “continue.”

However, when it became clear that a deal would not materialize, Akwaboah made it public that he would prefer to work on his “own rather than go back to be under the SarkCess Music record label… So, it’s forward ever”.

Pulse Ghana

As a result of that he established his own record label - Akwaboah Music.

He has described his time with the SarkCess Music as awesome and has said Sarkodie didn’t give him “pressure” to produce commercial songs.

The vocal powerhouse pointed out that even though he can support his craft by himself now, he wouldn’t say he is well off without Sarkodie.