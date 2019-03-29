The 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year said on Accra-based Accra FM their decision was largely due to their Christian values.

According to him, the Christian faith forbids fornication.

The "Bonoo Ni" hit maker also revealed that he was under no pressure from his partner to engage in sex before marriage.

He added that since he has been able to stay for a long time without sex, he is coping well with his partner in that direction.

Joe Mettle in 2017 became the first Ghanaian gospel singer to win VGMA Artiste of the Year.