'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

She wants people to focus on her voice and songs and not what she calls her 'heavy-duty backside.'

"Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back. The person said my dressing is becoming one way. Well, here is my answer: I am very much aware that God has favored my backside. That thing my Mama gave me is heavy-duty.

"Since my teenage days, people liked staring at my behind. So I decided to always cover it as much as I could with a veil so they could focus on my voice and songs. So I am sorry you're going to be seeing more veils. Hope my answer makes sense, though," she said in a lighthearted post on her Facebook page today.