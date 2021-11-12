The secret, she says, is to conceal her huge backside, which is so alluring that people tend to focus on it rather than anything else about her.
'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo
Multiple award-winning singer Celestine Donkor has revealed why she always wears a covering at the back beyond just wearing clothes.
She wants people to focus on her voice and songs and not what she calls her 'heavy-duty backside.'
"Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back. The person said my dressing is becoming one way. Well, here is my answer: I am very much aware that God has favored my backside. That thing my Mama gave me is heavy-duty.
"Since my teenage days, people liked staring at my behind. So I decided to always cover it as much as I could with a veil so they could focus on my voice and songs. So I am sorry you're going to be seeing more veils. Hope my answer makes sense, though," she said in a lighthearted post on her Facebook page today.
Celestine Donkor is a leading singer in Ghana who has graced a lot of prominent gospel events.
