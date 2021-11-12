RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have a heavy-duty backside' - Celestine Donkor reveals as she drops new photo

Authors:

David Mawuli

Multiple award-winning singer Celestine Donkor has revealed why she always wears a covering at the back beyond just wearing clothes.

Celestine Donkor

The secret, she says, is to conceal her huge backside, which is so alluring that people tend to focus on it rather than anything else about her.

She wants people to focus on her voice and songs and not what she calls her 'heavy-duty backside.'

"Someone asked me why almost all my dresses have a veil at the back. The person said my dressing is becoming one way. Well, here is my answer: I am very much aware that God has favored my backside. That thing my Mama gave me is heavy-duty.

"Since my teenage days, people liked staring at my behind. So I decided to always cover it as much as I could with a veil so they could focus on my voice and songs. So I am sorry you're going to be seeing more veils. Hope my answer makes sense, though," she said in a lighthearted post on her Facebook page today.

Celestine Donkor is a leading singer in Ghana who has graced a lot of prominent gospel events.

