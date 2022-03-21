'I have a son' - Kisa Gbekle finally admits; says she lied because Delay ambushed her

"When you got pregnant for him, did he tell you to abort the baby or have the child?" Delay asked Kisa and she responded, "I didn't get pregnant with him". Delay insisted by adding that "but you pregnant with him and had a boy" to which she replied, "who said that?"

In the video above, the two were talking about a musician, Nautical, who has been rumoured to have dated Kisa Gbekle though he is married. According to the actress, she didn't Nautical was married.

In a u-turn revelation, Kisa has now admitted that she has a son. “Lately, there are a lot of heavy things on my chest, and I want to clear that up. It is about my lovely son. People that know me, people that know him, know that he’s a very beautiful boy. And yes, I love him so much," she said.

“I know very well that I posted my surgery videos. So I was also thinking that anytime I go for an interview that is what I will talk about. My career (the career that I don’t even perceive anymore), my show, and the procedure I went to do in Turkey. Mainly, that is the thing I was going to talk about. Then I get to the interview, and the next thing I’m being asked is, do you have a child,” she added.

Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

According to Kisa, her reaction to the question on the show has been her coping mechanism and best response to uncouth intrusive prying people. “It’s not any big question for me to answer, but I just played around it because I feel my baby should be my business".

"But I’m the kind of person that is very fun, no matter how offensive the question is. No matter how hard it is, I try to play around with it. I have seen a lot of people have taken this whole thing out of context like Kisa denies her biological son publicly,” she said.

“I wasn’t prepared to answer that at that time. Yes, I will come out with my child. I intend to post my pregnancy. But, I don’t want to go sit on someone’s platform. I see it to be kind of an investigative platform. I have my platform. I can decide to come online and post. I will come out with those videos when I want,” she said.