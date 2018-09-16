Pulse.com.gh logo
I have a very high libido now – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah


Ex-AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, has revealed that her feelings for sex have been reignited.

According to the former HIV/AIDS ambassador, the feeling left when her third husband died and for a very long time, she never had any feeling for sex until recently.

The former HIV/AIDS ambassador  disclosed in an interview on the Delay show.

She said: “When my husband died, I had no feelings. It was good for me but for some time now, it has come. My feelings have come gidigidi.”

She added that the feeling for sex has been reignited hence her affair with Kristoff Adjei who she embarrassed some weeks ago.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah mentioned that she protects herself while undergoing her escapades because she does not want to be infected by the virus.

