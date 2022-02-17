RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I have never fallen in love' - Kwabena Kwabena

Selorm Tali

Kwabena Kwabena has married two times, dated a few times, sings about love but has never fallen in love before.

I have never fallen in love. I have never experienced love,” Kwabena Kwabena said. The 'Tokro' singer was having a conversation with Delay on The Delay Show.

KBKB explained that he only preaches love in his songs because he knows how it feels. According to him, no one has ever made him experience love, even though he has been into two marriages.

I don’t think I have fallen in love before. I know what it takes to fall in love, and I know what it is to fall in love because I know what love is. I will be able to tell when I am in love," the adult music singer told Delay.

He continued that "I know what love is, but I haven’t experienced it yet. Talking about marriage and not experiencing love, I will say, I was too young. I should have paid attention to my career and my life before choosing a partner who can help".

Kwabena Kwabena has also been in the news recently after Some women who were single at Kwabena Kwabena's did everything to have a feel of the singer's body.

During a performance by the Ghanaian musician, his female fans opted to unbutton his shirt and the 'Tokro' singer surrendered. The ladies after taking off Kwabena Kwabena's shirt did not leave it there but decided to smooch him on stage.

The singer, also nicknamed the ladies man, enjoyed every bit of the moment as he allowed the women to have a feel of his body whilst he performed his love and erotic songs for them.

The show dubbed 'Night of Love with Kwabena Kwabena' is said to have happened at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua. The excerpt of the show below has since been making rounds online.

A social media user commenting on the video said "Yieeee I missed. I was out of town ooo. How I have ‘meant’ him eh". Watch the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

