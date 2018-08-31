I have never smoked in my life – Captain Planet

news

There is a perception about entertainers living a depraved lifestyle but hiplife artiste Captain Planet says he is an exception.

He told Jessica Opare-Saforo on Citi FM that a lot of people have bad perceptions about him perhaps because of the way he dresses.

“People see you and they judge you by the kinda things on you, like your tattoos and dreadlocks,” he added.

READ MORE:Listen to your wives and girlfriends – Captain Planet tells guys

The 'Akpɛtɛshie' hitmaker further disclosed that he has never taken alcohol nor smoked before and the fact that there are hardly any scandals about him.

“I try as much as possible to stay out of trouble. People do a lot of crazy things to trend, but I have told myself if that is the only way to trend, then I won’t trend,” he stated.

“I don’t go out, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I don’t party. If I’m not in the studio or the shop, I am always home,” he added.

Since Captain Planet went solo, he has produced songs like songs like ‘Obi Girl,’ ‘Money,’ and 'Your Mother Saw Me’