I have not changed my religion – Jim Iyke

After seeing the picture many Muslims took to social media to congratulate and welcome him to the religion.

However, Jim Iyke shared a video of himself on social media to describe the claim that he has converted to Islam as false.

His clarification came after a social media user wrote, “I heard that the popular Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revert to Islam. Alhamdulillah! Welcome to Islam, religion of peace. We welcome you wholeheartedly.”

He captioned the video he shared as "ALLOW ME QUIETLY ADDRESS THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM AND GO BACK TO WHAT I DO BEST."

He explained that the photo was taken from a yet to be released movie scene he shot in Ghana.

He further stated strongly that he as no intentions to convert his from being a Christian although he respects all religions.

"I just need to address {a} certain rumour that have been making rounds lately. Certain lines cannot be crossed. I made a movie in Ghana about a month ago called 'Zongo Boy.'

"It {is} about a religion fanatic. Somebody took the pictures from that movie and it ended up in the hands of a random, unscrupulous blogger, and he said that I have converted my faith.