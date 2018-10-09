Pulse.com.gh logo
I have not stopped smoking marijuana – Kwaw Kese


According to the 'Abodam' hitmaker,  he being arrested years ago was because he was smoking in public.

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has revealed that after he was arrested years ago, he still smokes.

He made this revelation in an interview on Joy FM.

When asked if he still smokes,the host asked: “You still do ‘spliff’?” to which he responded, “off course.”

According to the 'Abodam' hitmaker,  he being arrested years ago was because he was smoking in public.

That issue is a public issue but if I am doing it under my bed that that is me,” Kwaw Kese offered as a defence.

To buttress his point that the illegality of weed smoking has to be looked at again, the rapper said;

I was in the [United] States and I saw [watched] Kwami Sefa Kayi was on your show and he opened up that government should consider legalising [cultivation of ‘wee’] and not long ago after that Kwesi Pratt was also on radio advocating the same thing," he stated.

READ MORE: Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame Water'

That tells me some of our big men or big boys that we know, that we adore so much are preaching the same thing we are preaching,” Kwaw Kese noted.

When the host drew his attention to the fact that, the big men he is referring to are only preaching for the commercialisation of cannabis, the rapper quickly responded that “but if you don’t commercialise the thing to make it enjoyable, how can we enjoy?”

When the thing is economically good, enjoying it will be nice,” the ‘King of the Streets’ stressed.

Asked if he has any plans to stop smoking, ‘Abodam’ hitmaker stressed that, “everybody has one bad habit, people drink alcohol.”

Kwaw Kese just release a song title 'Porkum' which seems to be an attack to his colleague musician Shatta Wale.

