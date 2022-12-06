'I kiss her photo every morning,' Odarkidy Andy opens up on Nana Aba fetish [Watch]

The Ghanaian musician who gained fame for his music career through TV3's music reality show, Mentor 1, has professed his undying love for popular media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.
Emphasising on his deep admiration for the TV presenter deeply, Andy disclosed that he has a huge wall frame of Nana Aba in his room.
During an interview on Angel FM, Andy added he kisses the picture every morning before he goes out. The singer says his love for Nana Aba developed 16 years ago but he has not had the right opportunity to express it to his celebrity crush.
“I like Nana Aba Anamoah. I feel her, she is my crush. She said something to me 16 years ago and I still remember it. Her picture is in my room. Nana Aba‘s picture is in my room. Every morning I greet her with ‘good morning’ and I kiss her cheeks a little and I move forward," he said.
"She is a celebrity, isn't she? I like her, I like her. I have liked her for a long time, I just haven't met her in person to tell her. My picture and hers are in my room. A very big picture,” he added.
Talking about relationship and women, Andy shared his experience of how countless women threw themselves at him when he rose to fame. Hear more from him in the video below.
