The controversial Kumasi-based singer whose real name is Samuel Opoku told Kofi TV yesterday that licking his wife on their honeymoon has been the rock behind their marriage.

“I have been married for ten years. I have performed a traditional marriage,” he said. “I wasn't popular when I married my wife. I had my first hit [song] after marrying my wife. So, my wife brought me luck.”

He said he is planning a huge white wedding in April this year and would book the Kumasi Cultural Centre to be able to accommodate massive attendance.

Speaking about the root cause of the frequent collapse of marriages among the gospel fraternity in Ghana, Brother Sammy attributed it to lack of sexual satisfaction. He said gospel musicians are too spiritual.

“Ghana gospel artistes’ marriages are collapsing because they are too spiritual. When a Christian man is in the mood and wakes up his wife, that is when the woman will spit tongues.”

He said his marriage has lasted a decade because of that memorable sex he had with his wife during their honeymoon.

“The reason why I have had a successful marriage is that when I married my wife and went on a honeymoon, I found it difficult to please her. Not until when she grabbed my head and took my mouth down her flower. She was happy after that. That's the essence of marriage. If you deprive your partner of sex, it will lead to divorce.”

He encouraged people courting to have sex before marriage to know the type of partner they are going to marry.

“That's why every dating couple should sleep before entering into marriage. There will be a problem when partners don't have sex before marriage.”

Watch the interview below.