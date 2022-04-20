I lost my grandfather and father in less than two months - Amerado reveals (WATCH)

Amerado said this in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

The host of Atuu on UTV asked him if he struggled on the ‘streets’ as some artiste’s purport to before his music gained traction in the mainstream.

He replied that that is “not really” his case as he didn’t face crippling conditions when he was very young because the male figures in his life were well-to-do.

He added that, although the deaths of his grandfather and father occurred in a very short time, he wouldn’t describe himself as a “street boy.”

“My father had money but he died early. He worked at COCOBOD with my grandfather, who was the Deputy Chief Executive Director. He was named after him. He is also dead. May his soul rest in peace. My Grandfather died on December 14 2009 and my father died on 27 January, 2010.”

Officially known as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, the 27 year old rapper, who hails from Kumasi gained a lot of attention through Ghana's first newscasting rap series dubbed Yeete Nsem, which he curated with comedian, Clemento Suarez in 2020.

He won ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ at the 3Music Awards held in March 2022 and has been nominated for the same category in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.