I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - Kidi

news

Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi has disclosed that he enjoys ladies who DM him their nakedness.

Speaking in an interview on Lark TV, KiDi who calls himself the ‘Gyal dem sugar’ said even though he loves women, he is not a womanizer and acknowledges when nude pictures are sent to him by ladies.

"I love ladies who send me their nudes, what can I do I have tried several times to stop them but they keep sending them, So when they do I give them thumbs up, sometimes I reply; keep it up girl you have done well."

The ‘Say You Love Me’ crooner has carved a niche for himself as the ‘ladies’ man’ and most music fanatics believe this is so because his style of doing music and lyrics appeals more to the ladies.

Others also believe the ‘Say You Love Me’ crooner is simply an innocent.

Watch the video below: