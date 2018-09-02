I’m a Celebrity and not a Slay Queen – Efia Odo

news

TV personality, Andrea Owusu who is better known as Efia Odo has disclosed that she is not a slay queen and that she should not be referred as such.

According to her, she hasn’t done anything to be tagged a slay queen and that she is working very hard to attain the celebrity status.

In an instagram post which was sighted by browngh.com, she made it clear to Ghanaians that she is not a Slay Queen ad that she is just a queen that slays.

It can be recalled that, Efia Odo who is neglecting the slay queen tag shot to fame by slaying on Instagram .

READ ALSO: Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend

In 2017, she dominated the headlines and attained fame due to her provocative way dressing .

“Slay queen Means Young and naive girls who apparently do not date broke men. They spend hours on Snapchat and Instagram showing off things they don’t even own. Or Girls who do not have a wealthy background but appear as if they do. They use malicious acts to attain cash, drink expensive alcohol, procure expensive cellphones. But back at home, she’s a chicken chaser.”

On her instagram page she shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous and with caption: