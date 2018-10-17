Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses


I’m crushing on Afia Schwarzenegger – Patapaa confesses

The energetic performer denied having a girlfriend but when pushed to name one woman she will love to date, he shocked everyone by mentioning Afia Schwarzenegger as his crush.

  • Published:
play

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty has revealed that he is crushing on controversial Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popular known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, Patapaa was asked if he has a girlfriend.

The energetic performer denied having a girlfriend but when pushed to name one woman she will love to date, he shocked everyone by mentioning Afia Schwarzenegger as his crush.

READ MORE: Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy

Well, as shocking as it may seem because of Afia Schwarzenegger’s controversial nature, we think they will be a splendid couple together.

He went on to mentioned Sista Afia as another lady he would love to go out with if given the chance. This according to him is because he loves ladies born on Friday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave Watch Sister Derby beg Medikal not to leave
John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son 5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path

Recommended Videos

Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby Celebrity reactions to John Dumelo's new born baby
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy



Top Articles

1 Medikal almost ‘killed’ whilst performing at Accra Polybullet
2 4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his sonbullet
3 Video recording reveals Bullet's alleged affair with Wendy Shaybullet
4 Empress Gifty mourns the loss of her 'son'bullet
5 Sarkodie is ‘envious and jealous’, I’ll make his career go down...bullet
6 Iwan attacks Samini over Shatta Wale snubbullet
7 Okyeame Kwame’s birthday message to his wife is celestialbullet
8 Shatta Wale replies Samini over snub at the album launchbullet
9 Bulldog explains why Samini and Stonebwoy were denied...bullet
10 John Dumelo's emotional message to son will make you...bullet

Related Articles

You killed yourself by dropping an empty album - Kwaw Kese to Shatta Wale
Mr Ibu wants a child from a fine Ghanaian lady
I don't care about the drug tag - Efya
I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
John Dumelo welcomes a baby boy and promises to raise him on a godly path
Yvonne Nelsons shows some love to John Dumelo's new baby boy
4 cute photos of John Dumelo and his son
5 things you need to know about John Dumelo's son
John Dumelo reveals how he gave birth after 5 months of marriage

Top Videos

1 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures - KiDibullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Shatta Wale replies Sarkodie at ‘Reign’ concertbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
5 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their...bullet
6 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
7 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
10 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish...bullet

Celebrities

John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
John Dumelo’s son is on Instagram and has more followers than you
John Setor Dumelo and John Dumelo Jnr.
This lovely photo of John Dumelo and his newborn baby will break the Internet
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
John Dumelo's wife gives birth to baby boy
Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"
X
Advertisement