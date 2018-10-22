Pulse.com.gh logo
'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics on half-naked photo

Ben Brako sent social media into a frenzy when he shared half-naked photos with his wife cladded in beads and African cloth.

Highlife legend Ben Brako has vehemently denied claims that he posted a semi-nude photo of himself and his wife to gain public attention.

The musician sent social media into a frenzy when he shared half-naked photos with his wife cladded in beads and African cloth.

He was subsequently criticised by a section of the public, with some describing the act as an attention-seeking gimmick.

play

 

One Twitter user said: "Ahhh Ben Brako,what nonsense is dis,Opanin in the music industry,and is dis what you can do”, while another added: “Dear Uncle Ben Brako. You gave us great tunes but unfortunately this generation will remember you more for your little red butt. The internet never forgets.”

But explaining himself, Ben Brako said claims that he is seeking attention are neither here nor there.

According to him, he is only projecting images that reflect himself and his cultural heritage.

“I'm comfortable in myself to project images that reflect my heritage in a tasty setting. Let me be clear. In an era where we're so mixed up in our mentality that we accept English as our national language, where our national anthem is an English song with English lyrics, where our people are obliged to dress like foreigners to work and play, it is important that someone stands up to declare that our heritage and culture have an important place in our national discourse,” the Highlife legend wrote in response to his critics.

He further denied claims that he is exploiting the feminism of his wife by exposing her butt to the public in the photo.

Read his full reply below:

Seems some people have not followed the sequence of events that led to me posting a picture of me and my wife in an intimate pose.

First I posted a beautiful picture of my wife in a classy traditional pose. Somebody suggested that I was like exploiting the feminism of my wife, and that I should post a shot of myself in a similar setting. I obliged only because I wanted it known that I'm comfortable in myself to project images that reflect my heritage in a tasty setting. Let me be clear. In an era where we're so mixed up in our mentality that we accept English as our national language, where our national anthem is an English song with English lyrics, where our people are obliged to dress like foreigners to work and play, it is important that someone stands up to declare that our heritage and culture have an important place in our national discourse and should have the pride of place in our lives.

This I'm doing in my own unobtrusive way which I'm very comfortable with. If even one young person gets inspired by this it would have been worthwhile. I have always loved natural poses a la Baya album photo. I as an African man of Ghanaian descent am portraying myself in a way I'm comfortable and happy with. If you are not happy with that, fine. Don't go take a flying jump, but if you did I would not stop you.

