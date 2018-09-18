I’m single and searching for a man – Martha Ankomah

news

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah has revealed that she is single and seriously looking for Mr Right to come her way.

According to sources, she made this known in a yet to be released interview she had with GhanaWeb.

When asked if she is single, She responded “yes oo” and whether she is searching, she said, “yes by the Grace of God”.

However,she stated that her colleagues in the industry are seriously getting hooked and settling down with their other half but she is still unwed and now looking for her “Adam” seriously.

The actress who is a staunch Christian indicated that she works in the food department of the church and although people see it as a funny position, she loves what she does.