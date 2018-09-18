I’m single and searching for a man – Martha Ankomah

Although it’s unclear why the beautiful and endowed actress is single Martha Ankomah disclosed that she is single and verily ready to mingle.
According to sources, she made this known in a yet to be released interview she had with GhanaWeb.
When asked if she is single, She responded “yes oo” and whether she is searching, she said, “yes by the Grace of God”.
However,she stated that her colleagues in the industry are seriously getting hooked and settling down with their other half but she is still unwed and now looking for her “Adam” seriously.
The actress who is a staunch Christian indicated that she works in the food department of the church and although people see it as a funny position, she loves what she does.