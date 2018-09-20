I’m still a musician – Quophi Okyeame

news

Quophi Okyeame, former member of defunct music group, Akyeame has stated that once a musician, always a musician.

According to Quophi, despite his seemingly long absence from the industry, he still remains a musician.

Speaking in an interview on Zylofon Fm, he stated that the concept of being a musician has been misunderstood by several people.

“I’m still a musician. The fact that I’m no longer performing on stage and at events does not take that from me”, he explained.

According to him, he is still writing songs for several artistes, with his most recent works being Becca’s recent hit song, “Sumie” off her Unveiling album.

Okyeame explained further that, anyone who plays an instrument is a musician, however, Ghanaians have limited the concept to releasing songs and being active on stage.