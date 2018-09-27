Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Patapaa brags


Patapaa I’m too talented to write music; I just flow- Singer brags

According to the 'One Corner' Hitmaker, he does not need to sit and write because when he enters the studio, the lines come naturally.

  • Published:
play

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa-Amisty has disclosed that he never sits to write music because he is talented.

According to the 'One Corner' Hitmaker, he does not need to sit and write because when he enters the studio, the lines come naturally.

Patapaa play

Patapaa

 

READ MORE: Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’

Speaking in an interview on 'Vibes In 5' Patapaa mentioned that he does not need a book and pen to produce quality lyrics because it does not play any role in the production of quality music.

The “Akwaaba” crooner indicated that in the near future he will become Ghana’s Ambassador considering the love he has outside the country in countries like Nigeria, Liberia and even in Europe.

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beautiful Garage: Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy" Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Private Jet: Contact Fella for your private jets and more Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and more
Range Rover To Chevrolet: Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown
Akuapim Polo: Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online
VIDEOS: DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife
VIDEO: DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro Celebrity News Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro
Celebrity News: I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown
Celebrity News: My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun Celebrity News My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
3 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help retrieve...bullet
4 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go...bullet
5 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
6 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
7 Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens...bullet
8 Video Nana Appiah Mensah blows cash in trafficbullet
9 Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account...bullet
10 Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tapebullet

Related Articles

Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party leaked online
Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her expensive habits and we are blown
Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and more

Top Videos

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
3 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip...bullet
4 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
5 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
6 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
7 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
8 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
9 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
10 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet

Celebrities

Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse
Rosemond Brown
Charity Rosemond Brown donates school bags to Suhum Anglican school
Kobi Kihara Kobi Kihara makes comeback
X
Advertisement