'I made my first £1m at age 21' - Freedom Jacob Ceaser reveals how he made it big (WATCH)

In an interview with Samuel Leeds, a UK-based Real-Estate coach and YouTuber, Freedom Jacob Ceaser, detailed how he started a small business at the back of his car boot whilst he was in college.

According to Cheddar sold fake Versace and YSL clothes and made some good profit out of it. "I made my first million pounds at the age of 21 and I will tell you exactly what happened. I was living in England and I was sent there to go to college and I was selling fake Versace and YSL shirts in the back of my 205 GTI which I bought for 499 pounds," he said.

He continued that "my capital when I was going to London was 6000 dollars. My mum, my brothers and everybody gave me 130 pounds which they thought it was big money for me but I was laughing in my head...It was in 1994, I remember very well and I bought a Panasonic chip phone and so I was like the new kid on the block. Then I met Johnny Prescott, he was selling the jeans and the shirts".

"I just wanted to buy one pair of jeans and one pair of shit but when I saw the prices, 30 and 20 pounds, I offered him 20 pounds and 15 for the shirt and I put it at the back of my boot and I was selling it for 50 and 40. So I started making money from the boot but I fell into the streets because I already understood what business was. At that point, business was me from where I was coming from," Cheddar disclosed.

The real estate mogul also recounted that he started buying scraps from salvages to resell and it fetched him some good income that contributing to his million pounds at the age of 21.

"The beginning of business can start from a bad corner, you just need to turn it around and establish it...the naked truth of Freedom Jacob Caesar is coming out in the book that is about to come out."