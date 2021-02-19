The Ghanaian media personality who currently works with TV3 Ghana and 3 FM, appeared on the Delay Show, where he spoke about his wife, family and more.

Speaking about his UK-based wife, Belinda Boadu and as to whether he married her because she is well to do, Giviona Caleb disagreed and confessed that it was actually his wife's melons that first motivated him to marry her because he likes breast.

Giovani and Belinda

"Oh yes, she is well t do but in fact, the reason why I married her is because of the breast. At first, it was the breast, you know me I am crazy about breast," the Date Rush host told Delay on the show.

He explained that "breast is life, you see when you breastfeed babies, they glow when they grow. So that was the first for me but later I realized this lady is deeper, she's thoughtful and changed my perception about life".

Giovani Caleb, wife and children

Giovani and Belinda tied the knot 4 years ago and now have two children together. According to Giovani, they met at Accra Mall after Belinda with a friend passed by the YFM studio which was close to the cinema.