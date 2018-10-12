I met my current boyfriend on Snapchat – Moesha Boduong

news

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Boduong has revealed where she met her boyfriend.

According to her, she met her current British boyfriend on social media platform Snapchat.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, Moesha stated that she met her British sweetheart online about 6 to 8 months ago and has visited him twice abroad.

When asked whether she was going to settle down with her new-found love, she said “For now, we are just getting to know each other. I’m not ready to get married now. I’m just not ready for the whole marriage thing now”.

Moesha noted that the key to maintaining her long-distance relationship is communication.