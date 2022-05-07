According to her, she has all she needs in life to make living comfortable for her except a hubby.
I have all it takes in life now except a hubby - Tracey Boakye
Controversial actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye says all she needs now in life is to find a husband so she stops fornicating.
The 30-year-old, who appeared as a special guest on UTV’s Atuu show, believes that her immediate goal is to settle down as a wife.
“What else do I want in this world? I have acquired all it takes to live a successful life. The only thing left is for me to get married, so I can stop fornicating,” she said.
Tracey Boakye has a son with former Asante Kotoko player, Yahya Mohamed, and a daughter with another man, whose identity is not yet known to the public.
She is reported to have stated in interviews that her mysterious boyfriend is well-known and important.
Tracey will be the guest host of UTV's United Showbiz programme today, May 7, 2022.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh