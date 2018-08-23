Pulse.com.gh logo
I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini


According Samini, he is a farmer and needs licence to grow wee and export it to the industries that use wee for medicinal purposes and every other thing important apart from smoking.

Reggae and dancehall artiste, Samini has appealed to the Government of Ghana to grant him licence to grow marijuana in the country.

According to the 'My Own' hitmaker, when Marijuana is legalized, farmers like himself will give the necessary assistance to the growth of the product that will help generate revenues for the country.

The multiple award-winning artiste asked the government to install proper mechanisms for marijuana to be used as a commercial product instead of criminalizing its usage.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, he recounted some benefits of the marijuana to the national development saying

"I am a farmer. I need licence to grow wee and export it to the industries that use wee for medicinal purposes and every other thing important apart from smoking. If I get the licence to grow wee, I will supply to the medical industry, the oil industry, the paper industry, you know different [different] industries which use marijuana as raw materials as base for what they produce", Samini said.

Samini also stated emphatically that he is against the smoking of marijuana or the usage of it for recreational purposes but "you should allow farmers to grow because every country in the world has what is viable in the soil. Other places also grow other things as well as wee and sell to other places which don't grow but it needs it for jeans, paper, oil and soap production, and every other thing apart from smoking", he added.

He added he will append his signature to petition Parliament to make the farming of marijuana for commercial use lawful in the country.

Watch video below:

 

