I needs a God-fearing boyfriend from Ashaiman or Nima' - Spice (VIDEO)

The queen of dancehall, who is currently in the country to shoot a music video with Stonebwoy, noted in an interview on The Big Conversation on 16 November 2024, that her ideal man should come from Ashiaman or Nima.
Sensational Jamaican dancehall artiste Grace Latoya Hamilton, popularly known as Spice, has revealed that she wants a boyfriend in Ghana.
“I asked him about a man in Ghana, and he (Stonebwoy) told me about Ashiaman and Nima. So I told him, since I am single, I would see if I could get someone from Ashiaman or Nima. All my sisters from Ghana, please tell me who is better, a man from Ashiaman or Nima?” she said.
When asked what she is looking for in a man, Spice indicated that she needs a God-fearing person who is financially stable.
“I love my black man, clean and nice teeth with a clean mouth. I love kissing, so the mouth has to be clean. I also need a God-fearing person who is financially stable,” she added.
Background
On Friday, 15 November 2024, Spice arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (AICC) to shoot a music video with Stonebwoy. The two musicians have a collaboration titled "Jiggle & Whine," which is part of Stonebwoy's Up & Running album.
Dancehall musician Spice is one of the most recognised singers in Jamaica, with hits such as "So Mi Like It" and "Conjugal Visit" with veteran musician Vybz Kartel.
