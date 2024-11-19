I needs a God-fearing boyfriend from Ashaiman or Nima' - Spice (VIDEO)

“I asked him about a man in Ghana, and he (Stonebwoy) told me about Ashiaman and Nima. So I told him, since I am single, I would see if I could get someone from Ashiaman or Nima. All my sisters from Ghana, please tell me who is better, a man from Ashiaman or Nima?” she said.

When asked what she is looking for in a man, Spice indicated that she needs a God-fearing person who is financially stable.

“I love my black man, clean and nice teeth with a clean mouth. I love kissing, so the mouth has to be clean. I also need a God-fearing person who is financially stable,” she added.

Background

On Friday, 15 November 2024, Spice arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (AICC) to shoot a music video with Stonebwoy. The two musicians have a collaboration titled "Jiggle & Whine," which is part of Stonebwoy's Up & Running album.

Dancehall musician Spice is one of the most recognised singers in Jamaica, with hits such as "So Mi Like It" and "Conjugal Visit" with veteran musician Vybz Kartel.

