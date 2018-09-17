I never accused Stonebwoy of killing his mother - Shatta Wale

news

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah better known as Shatta Wale has denied ever accusing Stonebwoy of killing his mother.

According to the 'Gringo' hitmaker, Stonebwoy is a child who always runs home to complain after a fight.

Speaking in an interview on Abusua FM, when asked if he Shatta Wale has accused the BhimNation president of killing his mother and coming back to make peace.

"I agree with you that our values and norms as Ghanaians don’t encourage us to say such things and I can tell you that I wasn’t brought up to say such things about others. That is why I’m saying I did not say that” he said.

READ MORE: Wizkid gets the Supa craze as he joins challenge on SM

He opined that he will keep attacking Stonebwoy because he is weak and acts like a baby.

Shatta Wale is still on his media tour to promote his much-anticipated album ‘The Reign’ which will be launched on 13th October 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Labadi.