'I never saw my mother' - Bullet opens up on growing up as an orphan

According to Bullet, his mother died from complications of childbirth. He also revealed that he did not have enough bond with his father who denied responsibility of the pregnancy and childcare.

Sadly, Bullet's father died before he tuned an adolescent, therefore, he never had a chance conversations with him.

“I have been living as an orphan since childhood. I wish I grew up with parental love. I don’t even know my mother. I really want to know a little about her but don’t have a single photo of her. When I grew up, I dug into some albums and I was shown only one single picture of her. It was black and white and I only saw her cheek area, not her full face because the picture was very old,” he said.

The CEO of Rufftown Records disclosed that he grew up under the care of guardians who nurtured him from childhood till he completed Senior High School at St Augustine’s College.

Bullet says his childhood experience was a painful one because he had no experience of parental love, and no siblings to enjoy their company.