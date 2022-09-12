'I never thought I’ll become a smoker' – Sarkodie opens up

According to him, he never had assumed that he would love cigars let alone be seen blowing it out publicly.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Firestick, Sarkodie said he does not trust himself when it comes to making decisions hence the reason he has taken to smoking.

He also added that growing up, his lifestyle decision was to remain clean but as time went by and with the growth of his brand, he had to reconsider his choices and start smoking.

“I don’t trust myself…I never thought I would be smoking cigars, but look at me now, I smoke” he said.

The father of two has been tagged as a bad influence on the youth by a lot of people who saw him as a role model.

According to Sarkodie, in an interview with Hitz FM in August, smoking cigar has its significance in the entertainment industry and that it represents a ‘celebration of success.’

"Any form of smoking is not good for your health,” he said on Hitz FM. “What cigar represents in my world of entertainment is celebrating success, achievements.”

The rapper also denied that he had developed a cigar addiction but did admit that he now enjoys smoking and is a cigar aficionado.

Sarkodie became the topic of discussion on social media after photos of him smoking cigar went viral online.

The rapper has contributed a lot to the Ghanaian music industry which has earned him numerous accolades, including the Vodafone Ghana Music Award for "Artiste of the Decade".

He was announced the first winner of BET's Best International Flow artist at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.