I now fill my tank for GH700; MzVee laments over increased hardship in Ghana (WATCH)

During an exclusive with pulse.com.gh, the 'You Alone' singer said "hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it".

She details that "everything has been increased" and added that she now has to pay over a hundred per cent of the price she used to buy fuel for her car compared to some few years ago.

"I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it's hard in Ghana," she said. Speaking on the newly introduced electronic levy, MzVee said " I don't have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it's a double taxation situation".

Speaking on other matters of National concern, MzVee said it will be better for the government to focus on solving the elementary issues the country is facing before it builds a cathedral.

“I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes basic things like that before we think about one big church for God,” the singer, who dropped a new album 10-Thirty a few weeks ago, said in the interview at her home.