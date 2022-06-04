RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I only respect women when I want to have sex with them - Oboy Siki brags

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Actor Oboy Siki has revealed moments he only accords women respect and this has generated a lot of conversations amongst netizens.

OBoy siki
OBoy siki

Veteran Kumawood actor has made the headlines after thoughtlessly asserting that the only time he respects women is when he wants to have sex with them.

According to the actor, he has no respect for women when he has no cravings or sexual edges to meet but only gives his maximum respect to women when he wants to get laid.

Oboy Siki mentioned this during his recent interview with controversial celebrity vlogger/blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah widely famed in showbiz as Zionfelix.

The 77-year-old actor who is known for flirting with young ladies also admitted that some of his utterances are very rude stating that and that is only part of his traits.

"Yes, I speak rudely, that's how I am. I don't respect anyone. I don't respect human beings. I only respect women when I am trying to love you, pamper you and also persuade you to have sex with you. When we are done, business is over. With how things are going, you can't be with only one woman for long," he bragged.

Oboy Siki also denied reports that he has been banned from granting interviews; stating that, he can't e banned by anyone.

"Who can ban Oboy Siki from doing interviews? I am a media man, how can you ban me? ...Actors Guild, FIPAG, all the associations, no one can ban me."

"No president of any association can ban me. I will rather ban them. I have great authority and lots of influence on the younger ones more than you," he claimed.

